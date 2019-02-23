|
Judith M. (Hunneywell) Allen, age 74, of Brockton died Friday, February 22, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a period of failing health. She was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late William and Shirley (Goodrich) Hunneywell and was a lifelong resident of the city. A 1963 graduate of Brockton High School, Judy was a stay-at-home mom who will be remembered as everyone's "Neighborhood Mom". In recent years Judy enjoyed adult coloring books and puzzles. She was the mother of Timothy Allen of Brockton, Shirlene Allen of Buzzards Bay, Sandy Lloyd and her husband Richard of Strasburg, Va., James Allen of Buzzards Bay, William Allen and his wife Gia of Ventura, Calif., and the late Thomas Allen. She leaves thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late June Surdam and Shirley Furlong. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019