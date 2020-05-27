Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Danielczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Danielczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith M. Danielczyk Obituary
Judith M. (Houlihan) Danielczyk, 79, of Middleboro, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020, with her children by her side. Born July 10, 1940, in Middleboro, she was the daughter of the late William "Bud" and Cecilia (Morris) Houlihan. Judith was the wife of the late Stanley J. Danielczyk. She was also the mother of the late Michael J. Danielczyk. She is survived by her children, Karen Mayer and her fiance Tom Lynch of Middleboro, Stacia Leary and her husband Mark of Middleboro and Robert Danielczyk of Taunton. In addition to her children, Judith was the sister to the late William Houlihan Jr., Robert Houlihan and his wife Cathy of Sandwich and Bettyjane and her husband Charles of Middleboro. Judith was the grandmother of four, Joseph M. Foote, Nicholas F. Leary, Ali M. Leary and Benjamin W. Mayer. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all funeral arrangements will be private. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -