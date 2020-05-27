|
Judith M. (Houlihan) Danielczyk, 79, of Middleboro, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020, with her children by her side. Born July 10, 1940, in Middleboro, she was the daughter of the late William "Bud" and Cecilia (Morris) Houlihan. Judith was the wife of the late Stanley J. Danielczyk. She was also the mother of the late Michael J. Danielczyk. She is survived by her children, Karen Mayer and her fiance Tom Lynch of Middleboro, Stacia Leary and her husband Mark of Middleboro and Robert Danielczyk of Taunton. In addition to her children, Judith was the sister to the late William Houlihan Jr., Robert Houlihan and his wife Cathy of Sandwich and Bettyjane and her husband Charles of Middleboro. Judith was the grandmother of four, Joseph M. Foote, Nicholas F. Leary, Ali M. Leary and Benjamin W. Mayer. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all funeral arrangements will be private. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 27, 2020