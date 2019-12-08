|
|
Judy Linda (Weinstein) Richardson, age 78, of Brockton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 30, 2019. Judy was the loving wife of the late Clarence "Pete" Richardson. Born in Portland, Maine, February 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Julian S. and Blanche (Simon) Weinstein. Judy devoted her life to social work and was employed by the Department of Welfare for more than thirty years. After she retired, she worked the night shift at several Brockton area homeless shelters. She had a tireless passion for helping others and this was evident in both her pre and post retirement lifework. Judy loved to travel and try her luck at casinos in the company of her friends and family. She loved her pets, namely her two dogs TiTi and Charlie, as they gave her purpose. She loved them and they loved her. Judy is survived by her four children, Bonnie Lynn (Hersh) Horton and her husband Randolph, Leonard Allen Hersh and his wife Nancy, Dwayne Allan Cahill and his wife Noreen, and Joann (Cahill) Johnson and her husband Thomas; as well as twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Judy was the eldest of three children and is survived by her brother, Jonathan David Weinstein and her sister, Jamie Jo (Weinstein) Lewis, both of California. She is also survived by many other family members and friends. This mom, sister, Gammie and friend will be greatly missed. Judy will be memorialized in the way she wished by the scattering of her ashes in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, in the coming Spring by her family and friends. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019