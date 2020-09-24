Judy R. Marsh, wife of Edward H. Marsh, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, on September 15, 2020, at the age of 74. Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Judy was the daughter of the late John C. and Betty J. Reed. Judy was a graduate of Indiana Joint High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Teaching/Education. Over her career, Judy taught elementary school at the U.S. Military base in Worms, Germany, elementary school at SHAPE Belgium, and also taught Special Education in West Springfield, Virginia. Upon retirement, Judy volunteered reading three days a week at the Merrill School in Raynham. Judy was an avid reader and was a constant patron of the Raynham Public Library. Judy was the mother of Heidi L. Doherty and her husband Timothy of Raynham, grandmother of three granddaughters, Moran, Payton and Shealyn Doherty. She was the sister of Jean Campbell of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, and aunt to Christopher Campbell, U.S. Air Froce, Riverside, Ohio. In accordance with her wishes, all arrangements are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To leave an online condolence, and to view her tribute page, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory can be made to the Children's Literacy Foundation, 1536 Loomis Hill Rd., Waterbury, VT 05677.