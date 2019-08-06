Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Julia A. Grimmel


1936 - 2019
Julia A. (Meehan) Grimmel, 83, of Brockton, passed away Aug. 3, 2019. Native of Dorchester, she was devoted to her family and home and enjoyed traveling. She was the beloved wife of Ronald W. Grimmel for 61 years; loving mother of Ron Grimmel and his wife Nancy of Quincy, Bob Grimmel and his wife Sheila of Roslindale and Nicole Kelly and her husband Michael of Taunton; dear grandmother of Ryan, Justin, Jennifer, Brad, Kyle, Payton, Beau and Greta; great-grandmother of Brianna; sister of William Meehan and his wife Marjorie of Walpole and the late Lucile Abate King; and an aunt of several nieces and nephews. Following cremation, all are welcome to memorial calling hours Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019
