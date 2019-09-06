|
Julia H. Fitzgerald, 94, of Middleborough, passed away on September 3, 2019. Formerly of Brockton and Bridgewater, where she raised her children, her family was her passion. She worked part-time at Gowell's Candy; later she was a seamstress at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Brockton, where she was awarded for instituting staff identification by sewing name tags on all employee uniforms. Julia enjoyed reading, painting, and gardening. She was a member of the United Lithuanians Women's Club in Stoughton and was the daughter of the society's founder. Julia was the wife of the late Edwin H. Fitzgerald; beloved mother of Maureen Bonfiglioli and her husband Stephen of Middleborough, Patrick Fitzgerald of Nashville, Tenn., and John Paul Fitzgerald of Flagstaff, Ariz., and the late Edwin H. Fitzgerald Jr., Kathleen Gill and Maryann Fitzgerald; grandmother of Anthony and Joseph Bonfiglioli, and Jeffrey, Matthew and Jason Fitzgerald; great-grandmother of Isaac and Conner; and sister of the late Bronie Cliff. All are welcome to visitation Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10-11 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. funeral service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In honoring Julia, casual dress is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home, 299 Wareham St., Middleboro, MA 02346, www.theshawhome.org/donate. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019