Julia Peters Melovano, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at the age of 100 at the home of her daughter in Halifax. Julia was the beloved wife of the late Ivan "John" K. Melovano for 35 years until his death in 1973. She was born in Korce, Albania to Arthur and Theano Peters before moving to the United States and settling in Chicago, Illinois. She entered and won A Century of Progress, Albanian Day title of Miss Albania at the Chicago World Fair in 1934. Julia was a homemaker and owned and operated Campello Drive-In in Brockton with her husband. She leaves behind a legacy of helping many Albanians who relocated to the Brockton area as they began their lives in a new country. She was a devoted wife and mother who looked after everyone. Through the years, she traveled to Miami and Europe numerous times with her mother and sister. She took great joy going to luncheons with her girlfriends as well as playing canasta with those same friends. Julia was predeceased in death by her husband, parents, sister Theresa Chani and brother George Peters. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all who knew her. Julia leaves behind her daughter Joan Ryan and husband Daniel Ryan as well as her dear grandchildren Colleen Brouillette and husband Dr. Richard Brouilette of Alexandria, Virginia and Michael Ryan and his wife Sarah Ryan of Westwood; her precious great-grandchildren Hadley, Ryan, Caroline and Jack; several nieces and nephews Jeffery Peters, Susan Severin, Greg Peters, Richard Chani and Robert Chani. Private services will be held at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. George's Cathedral, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020