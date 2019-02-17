|
|
Julie Ann Connolly passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Feb. 9, 2019. She was born to the late Edward J. and Marylou (Barbiarz) Connolly, July 31, 1970, in Newton. Raised in Brockton, Julie attended the Arnone School, West Junior High, and Brockton High School, where she graduated with honors in 1988 as part of the gifted program. In 1992, Julie graduated from Syracuse University. From 1994 until 2017 Julie served in the traffic department of CBS radio in Boston. After leaving behind a moribund industry that she had long outgrown, Julie spent her final year traveling to her beloved Venice, visiting friends, attending plays in New York City and relaxing while reading her favorite literature. She is survived by her brother and "BFF", John of Brockton. She also leaves behind a loving family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, February 23, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Edith Stein Church in Brockton at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers or donations, Julie would encourage you to patronize her favorite bakery in the world Ivy and Lace Bake Shop LLC, 546 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828, tel. 401-349-5003. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019