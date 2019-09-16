|
Julie M. Phillips, in Taunton, passed September 13, 2019, age 95, passed away in Morton Hospital following a brief illness. Julie was the wife of the late George Phillips. She was born in Marlboro, Mass., the daughter of the late Anthony and Virginia (Berni) Borella. Julie was educated in Marlboro schools and was a resident of Raynham since 1960. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother and friend to all that knew her. Julie was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Raynham, where she served as the secretary of the Women's Guild for many years. Julie enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling, baking, watching the Red Sox and above all spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her beloved children; Mary Joyce Phillips of East Taunton, George Jr. and wife Benedyne of Nuevo, Calif., Ronald G. of Raynham and Nora Sargent and husband James of Raynham, her grandchildren; Reyna Phillips, Rebecca Phillips, Jennifer Sargent and Sarah Castro and her husband Todd, her great-grandchildren; Giovanni DeAngelo, Brittany Castro, Lillyanna Castro and Jack Castro, her siblings; the late Primo Borella, Guido Borella, Richard Borella, Mary Belbusti, Erma Connors and Louise Arnold. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, September 19 at 9:45 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Ann's Church in Raynham at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham. Visit website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 16, 2019