|
|
Julio Nelson Valenzuela of Bridgewater, formerly of Avon and N. Easton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was the dear husband of 36 years to Lynda M. (Chase) Valenzuela. Born in Chile, June 22, 1946, to Pedro and Adriana Pizzarro-Valenzuela. Prior to retirement, Julio spent 31 years working as a diesel mechanic for Teamsters Local 170 and Local 25. After his retirement at 55, he worked for the Easton Country Club in maintenance and in the maintenance department for Easton Public Schools and the Blue Hill Vocational School in Canton. Julio was also a Sexton for 8 years at the Avon Baptist Church. Julio was a hard worker and had a knack for wood working and making furniture. He was known in the area as "Mr. Fix It" as he could fix just about anything that came his way. Julio had a passion for cooking and was known for his hot salsa and chili. He also enjoyed playing pool, gardening, music and dancing. In addition to his wife Lynda, Julio is survived by his two sons, Lance Valenzuela of Cheshire and Walter Valenzuela of West Bridgewater; his two daughters, Adriana Robinson and her husband Tony of Brockton and Liliana Valenzuela of Cumberland, R.I. He was the brother of Mabel Valenzuela of Santiago, Chile, and the late Daisy Valenzuela; brother-in-law of Peter Chase of Avon and David Chase of Milton, Fla. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Mackenzie Valenzuela; his nephew, Wayne Chase and his wife Jen of N.H.; and great-niece and great-nephew, Emma and Aaron Chase. Also, three nieces, several great-nieces and great-nephews of Chile. Visiting hours will be held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton, on Sunday, November 17, from 3-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Avon Baptist Church, 119 N. Main St., Avon, on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Julio's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the Avon Baptist Church Memorial Fund. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2019