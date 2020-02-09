Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinitarian Congregational Church
East Main and Pine Street
Norton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Haskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Haskins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Haskins Obituary
June A. (Wentzell) Haskins, age 88, of Norton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Malcolm H. Haskins, to whom she was wed on September 2, 1951. Born in Brockton, on June 15, 1931, she was a loving daughter of the late Fletcher and Viola (Findel) Wentzell. June grew up in Brockton and was a 1949 graduate of Brockton High School. She had made her home in Norton for the past sixty-four years, was a dedicated homemaker and along with her family, assisted in the day to day operations at the former Haskins Pharmacy in Norton, a landmark on West Main Street in the center of town. Mrs. Haskins was a longtime active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Norton. Throughout the years she served on numerous church committees. She belonged to the what-so-ever club and the bell choir and enjoyed tole painting at annual church fairs. June treasured the times spent with family, especially with her grandchildren. She was a passionate artist, enjoyed teaching tole painting and was a member of the Yankee Heritage Tole Chapter of New England. Mrs. Haskins was a true New Englander and will always be remembered fondly for her scrumptious cooking and baking skills. In addition to her husband of sixty-eight years, she is survived by her devoted children, Lynne A. Haskins and her husband Bruce Stanz of Norton, Mark D. Haskins of Upton and his former wife Carol Prost and Melanie E. Haskins and her husband Jim Stewart of Easton. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua, Zachary, Amie and Lisa; and the dear sister of Gloria Porter of North Carolina, Gerald Wentzell and his wife Nancy of Brockton and the late Arlene Wrigley and Donald Wentzell. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m. in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, East Main and Pine Street, Norton. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Furnace Village Cemetery in Easton. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, June's family has asked that those wishing may remember her with a contribution in her memory to the Memorial Fund of the Trinitarian Congregational Church, P.O. Box 2068, Norton, MA 02766 or , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -