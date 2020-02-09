|
|
June A. (Wentzell) Haskins, age 88, of Norton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Malcolm H. Haskins, to whom she was wed on September 2, 1951. Born in Brockton, on June 15, 1931, she was a loving daughter of the late Fletcher and Viola (Findel) Wentzell. June grew up in Brockton and was a 1949 graduate of Brockton High School. She had made her home in Norton for the past sixty-four years, was a dedicated homemaker and along with her family, assisted in the day to day operations at the former Haskins Pharmacy in Norton, a landmark on West Main Street in the center of town. Mrs. Haskins was a longtime active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Norton. Throughout the years she served on numerous church committees. She belonged to the what-so-ever club and the bell choir and enjoyed tole painting at annual church fairs. June treasured the times spent with family, especially with her grandchildren. She was a passionate artist, enjoyed teaching tole painting and was a member of the Yankee Heritage Tole Chapter of New England. Mrs. Haskins was a true New Englander and will always be remembered fondly for her scrumptious cooking and baking skills. In addition to her husband of sixty-eight years, she is survived by her devoted children, Lynne A. Haskins and her husband Bruce Stanz of Norton, Mark D. Haskins of Upton and his former wife Carol Prost and Melanie E. Haskins and her husband Jim Stewart of Easton. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua, Zachary, Amie and Lisa; and the dear sister of Gloria Porter of North Carolina, Gerald Wentzell and his wife Nancy of Brockton and the late Arlene Wrigley and Donald Wentzell. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m. in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, East Main and Pine Street, Norton. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Furnace Village Cemetery in Easton. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, June's family has asked that those wishing may remember her with a contribution in her memory to the Memorial Fund of the Trinitarian Congregational Church, P.O. Box 2068, Norton, MA 02766 or , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020