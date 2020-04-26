Home

June E. Carter Obituary
June E. Carter of Brockton departed from this life at the age of 88 on April 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold (Nick) S. Carter and Ordis (Harris) Carter and the sister of the late Betty Lou and Harold (Sonny) Carter. She leaves her sister Helena Sue C. Alves; nieces Susan Penny Gurley, Doreen G. Lindsay; great-nieces Tanya L. Walker (Anthony), Melissa Lindsay; great-great-niece Jordan Nia Walker; cousins Wendell B. Harris, and Dr. Hobart Harris; family and friends to cherish her memory. For online guestbook and full obituary, visit www. Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
