June Marie Travis, age 89 years, of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Sachem Center and Rehabilitation Center in East Bridgewater. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Madeline (Greenall) Childs. Born June 14, 1930, in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain. June lived in Canton and Stoughton for many years before moving to Buzzards Bay in retirement. She enjoyed spending time birdwatching in her yard, keeping her beautiful home and gardening. June was active with the Bourne Community Center and food pantry, where she enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. June had a kind and generous heart as she supported and the Shriners Hospital for many years. She will be sadly missed by her children, Cheryl Travis (deceased), Stephen Travis of Plymouth, Gail Morton and her husband Jerry of St. Augustine, Fla., Brian Travis and his partner Barbara Vieira of Rehoboth, and Patricia Thibeault and her husband James of Norton; her brother, Ernest Childs of New York; grandchildren, Kelli Sousa, Cheryl Thompson, Scott Morton, Kathryn Travis, Colton Travis, James Thibeault and Melissa Thibeault; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Mackenzie Horton, Tyler and Calla Thompson, Greyson Morton, Nicholas and Maxton Masse. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID 19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Bourne Food Pantry, PO Box 144, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020