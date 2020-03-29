|
June Olive (Thompson) Rodenbush died peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Brockton on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was 84 years old. June made everyone feel comfortable in her warm and welcoming way. She embodied caring and kindness and was loved by all who knew her. Family mattered most to June. She filled their lives with love and laughter. June was a wonderful, loving and compassionate mother; she was their blessing and she will be missed. Hers was a life that should be celebrated. She cared deeply for her family, and leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, David Rodenbush of Easton; and her children and their spouses, Linda and Rick Snow, Laurie and Tim Little, Lisa and Bill Landenberger, Luanne and Paul Gagliano, Lorna and Fran Perry, Leslie and Kevin McCarthy, Lizabeth and Michael Cort, Paul and Maura (Loftus) Rodenbush, Stephen and Dierdre (Loftus) Rodenbush and Leigh and Ronnie Duff. She also leaves her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Old Colony Elder Services, 144 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Condolences may be sent to June's family at www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020