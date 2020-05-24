|
|
Karen Ingrid (Schell) Keene, life-long resident of Brockton, died peacefully at the age of 76 on May 18, 2020 at the Brockton Hospital. Karen was the loving wife for 53 years of Robert Keene and daughter of the late Gertrude (Jones) Schell. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and Grammie. Karen graduated from Brockton High School and Chandler Secretarial School. She retired as a bookkeeper from Barnes & Jones/Horlick Co. She was very active over the years in her children's and grandchildren's activities, and was heavily involved at the Avon Baptist Church acting as a Deacon and Financial Secretary, truly enjoying the annual Holly Day Bazaar. Karen loved time with family, including reunions, life events, vacations, or just visits. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends, including international dinners, and pool classes at the Easton YMCA. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, friends, and relatives. She especially loved St John USVI, spending numerous vacations there over the years. She spent much time in the summer on the Cape throughout her life and enjoyed time on the family boat. Karen and her familys favorite times were during the last four summer vacations on Cape Cod with her husband, sons and their families. She also was fond of Lake Sunapee and Lake Todd in New Hampshire, and she and her family enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Disney World. Karen was a voracious reader, played nightly card games with her husband, and enjoyed learning about and watching monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. She loved all flowers and liked to attend flower shows, and also enjoyed her time spent in the past hot- air ballooning. Karen is also survived by her sons Bill and his wife Michelle of Brockton and Rick of Weymouth; grandchildren Emma, Brett, Ashley, Taylor and Jason; sister Gretchen Pomfret and her husband Jim; nieces Lisa Flannery, Michelle Green, and Stephanie Whitehead; sister-in-law Barbara Doe and niece Cheryl Patsavos. Karen will be sadly missed by her family and friends, and all who knew her. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, private family services will be held, followed by burial at Coweeset Cemetery. A larger celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Avon Baptist Church, 119 N Main St., Avon, MA 02322.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020