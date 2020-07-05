Karen J. Ricci (Allen), of East Bridgewater, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 73. She was the daughter of Dorothy & Dwight Allen. Karen was raised in Stoughton, where she was a graduate of Stoughton High School. In 1962, she met Joseph Ricci and the two married in 1965. They decided to settle in East Bridgewater, where they would raise their family. She worked for Shaws Warehouse for 20 years where she was the Maintenance Manager. Karen was a thoughtful, caring, and loving woman - who also had a stubborn side. She loved watching TV, especially Blue Bloods. She enjoyed jewelry and getting her nails and hair done. Karen also loved Elvis and all of his music. Throughout the years Karen was a CCD teacher at St. Anns Church in West Bridgewater. She also made frequent donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Loving wife of Joseph Ricci. Mother of Matthew J. Ricci and his wife Amy of Rhode Island, and Joseph C. Ricci and his wife Diana of Bridgewater. Nonna to Matthew, Nicole, Joseph, Nick, Ashlie, Adrianna, and Milannia. She was the sister of 12 brothers & sisters. Karen is also survived by her cat M&M, many nieces and nephews, as well as other family members. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be on Tuesday, July 7th from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Thomas Aquinas Church Bridgewater Wednesday, July 8th at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
