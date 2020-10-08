1/
Karl S. Nordin III
1963 - 2020
Karl S. Nordin III, 57, of Marked Tree, Ark., formerly of Rockland, Mass., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 21, 2020, at his home. Karl was born in Brockton, Mass., to Karl and Marion Nordin, August 28, 1963. Karl attended Holy Family and Rockland High School. Karl had many great friends in Rockland and enjoyed their childhood escapades. Karl was an over the road trucker, enjoying the travel across the country. He also loved his Harley Davidson and was an avid motorcycle rider until failing health. Karl also enjoyed playing golf with his grandfather Karl Sr. Karl was preceded in death by grandparents, Karl and Katherine (Holley) Nordin, grandmother, Gladys (Peterson-Bates) Levangie, his first wife, Joyce Packard, and second wife, Leota Nordin. Karl is survived by his sons, Jason and wife Victoria Nordin, Erick Nordin, a granddaughter, Rogue Nordin, parents, Karl and Marion Nordin, sisters, Holley Gray, Krista Coulstring, Lori Bessett, and Erika Wolfe. Karl also leaves behind many loving aunts and uncles and several nieces and nephews. An interment will be held Oct. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater, Mass.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Interment
02:00 PM
Central Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

