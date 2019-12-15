|
Kate (Poulos) Bislarides, 101, of Brockton, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. She was the wife of Harry Bislarides. She is survived by her son, Anthony H. Bislarides and his wife Barbara of Brockton.. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019