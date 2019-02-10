Home

Katherine A. "Kate" Boothby of Abington, age 59, died February 8, 2019 at Tewksbury Hospital from Huntingtons Disease. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Kathleen Boothby; loving sister of Mary Kelly, Colleen Boothby, Christopher Boothby, Bridget Walls, and the late Johanna Loring, Mark Boothby, Bonnie Ferris, Paula Moore, Cynthia Morgan, Tommy Boothby, and Lou Boyle; loved by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, February 13, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. Interment St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to; The Huntington's Disease Society of America, MA Chapter, 6 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. For directions and online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019
