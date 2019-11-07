Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
193 Main Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Katherine A. Guiney Obituary
Katherine A. (Brown) Guiney, 58, a longtime resident of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the wife of Edward F. Guiney Jr. for 24 years. Born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late William A. Brown Jr. and Jean (Robinson) Brown, Kathy was a 1979 graduate of Brockton High School. Kathy received a full scholarship to Bridgewater State College where she continued her education before moving to North Carolina for a short time, where she gave birth to her only child, Colleen. She later returned home to be closer to family and raise her daughter amongst her siblings. She worked tirelessly as a deli clerk at Shaws Supermarket for 20 years to provide for her daughter, all while building a life together. Kathy was a gentle soul who often put the needs of others before her own, despite health issues. She will be best remembered for her unfaltering sense of humor and devotion to those closest to her. She brought light and laughter to everyone she spent time with be it at a concert, Pats game, or while cooking at home. She was a devoted and loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and animal lover who will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by a daughter, Colleen E. Axmann and her husband Marco and their children, Aiden and Avery of Nev.; her siblings, William A. Brown III and his longtime companion Donna of N.J., Donna J. Brown and her companion Rico of Fla., and Sean G. Brown and his wife Laureen of Hanover; her brothers-in-law, Mark Chartier of Brockton and David Fusco of Mansfield; her nieces and nephews, Taylor and husband Samir, Jordan, Myles, Will, Max, Alex, Caroline, and Julia; and great-aunt of Zain; she was also the sister of the late Julie A. Chartier and Thomas M. Brown. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Friday 4-8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory may be sent to Central Mass Lyme Foundation, 210 Park Avenue, Suite 143, Worcester, MA 01609 or to Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm Street Extension, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019
