Katherine F. Levesque of Manhattan, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at NY Presbyterian Hospital. She was 77. Kate was born in Brockton, Mass., November 13, 1941, to the late Leodore and Margaret (Gentile) Gladue. Growing up in Brockton, she graduated from Brockton High School, Class of 1959. Kate attended UMass-Boston, where she studied English and Theatre. She was a playwright and worked on various independent theater productions in the Boston area including a production of her own work. Kate also had a career in administration and data processing. After many years in Cambridge, Mass., she returned to Harwich on Cape Cod, Mass., and later moved to New York City. Kate enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was passionate about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, delighted in playing with them and in their every accomplishment. Kate was active in her community and neighborhood in New York. Politically minded, she was outspoken and never afraid to speak her mind. Though small in stature she was fierce in her convictions. Kate was a loving mother of Brenda Levesque and her husband Eric Ochberg of Ninole, Hawaii, Adam Levesque and his wife Lucy of Sudbury, Mass., and Jessica Levesque of New York City; sister to William Gladue of Middleboro, Mass., the late Thomas Gladue of East Sandwich, Mass., and Marybeth McDaniel of Arlington, Mass.; Meme to three grandchildren, Janine Delgado and her husband Ricky, Connor Levesque and Haley Levesque; great-Meme to two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Ava Delgado; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Thorny Lea Golf Club 159 Torrey Street, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, , or to St. Christopher's Inn Addiction Treatment & Recovery Community, 21 Franciscan Way, P.O. Box 150, Garrison, NY 10524, [email protected], Office of Mission Support, P.O. Box 303, Garrison, NY 10524, stchristophersinn-graymoor.org/support-recovery/donate. For online condolences visit www.conelyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
