|
|
Kathleen "Kay" Ann (Feeney) Buckland, 82, of East Bridgewater, died of Alzheimers disease Feb. 6, 2020, after a short period of failing health. She was a loving wife of 58 years to Roger Buckland. She was born in Brockton, March 11, 1937, daughter of Allegra and John Feeney. Kay attended schools in East Bridgewater, earned letters for band and basketball, and sang in 1955 the All-State Chorus. She participated in ballot counting for local elections, worked as a leader for Girl Scout troop 301 and Cadette troop 555. She later trained as a medical lab technician and worked until retirement for the Mass DMR at Paul Dever School in Taunton and later the Wrentham Dev. Ctr. She was invited to apply for a firefighter's position in town but declined long before the first woman gained a position. She was also an active participant and organizer of her husbands USS Lewis Hancock DD-675 shipmate reunions as well as organizing and attending East Bridgewater High School Class of 1955 reunions. She was an avid family genealogist, quilter, knitter and seamstress until the disease stole her interest. She is survived by a sister, Eileen Keplinger and husband John of Sparks, Nevada, children, Edward Buckland of E Bridgewater, Susan Naujunas and husband Charles of Middleboro, Peggy Hubbard and husband Rondo of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Nancy Buckland of East Bridgewater; and four grandchildren, Evangelyn and Alanna Buckland, Matthew Naujunas and Raymond Hubbard. She was predeceased by her mother, father, husband, her sister, Virginia Feeney and grandson, Timothy Naujunas. In keeping with Kay's last wishes, there will be no visiting hours. All are cordially invited to a graveside service on Thursday, May 7, at 1:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please meet at gate at 1 p.m. Arrangemenst entrusted to Prophett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Greyhound Pets of America, Mass., P.O. Box 1495, Middleboro, MA 02346, www.gpamass.com/how-to-help or the at . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020