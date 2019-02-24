Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
West Bridgewater, MA
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Hanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen A. Hanson Obituary
Kathleen A. Hanson, daughter of Jack and Linda Williams and the late Jack Crowley, died peacefully at home on February 20, 2019. Kathy leaves her children, Nicole Hanson of Taunton, Matthew Hanson of Middleboro, and Sean Hanson and his wife Stephany of Kansas City, Kan.; her grandchildren, Madison of Fla., and Benjamin and Mia Hanson of Kan. She is survived by her siblings, include Kellie Wilder of Taunton, John Crowley of Brockton, and Jeff Williams of Carver; and nieces, Victoria and Molly; and nephew, Drew. Kathy was a 1980 graduate of West Bridgewater High School. She was employed by Senior Life Insurance Company. She was also her Irish family's historian and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, February 25, 2019, 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church, West Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
