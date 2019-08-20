|
Kathleen H. (Fitzmaurice) Lessard, age 79, of Brockton, died peacefully, August 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Kathy was the wife of the late Richard D. Lessard. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Kathryn (Grimes) Fitzmaurice. Kathy was a 1957 graduate of Brockton High School and for over 40 years, was self- employed in the orthodontic industry as an Orthodontic Model Technician. Kathy's life centered on her family, especially her grandson Jonathan. She enjoyed watching golf and westerns. Kathy was the mother of Richard J. Lessard of Brockton, Carolyn M. Lessard of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Peter D. Lessard of Providence, R.I.; grandmother of Jonathan M. Lessard; and sister of Noreen Mussari, Richard Fitzmaurice, Faith Porter, Mary Colombo and the late Mark and George Fitzmaurice. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, August 22, 2019, 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Kathy's name may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019