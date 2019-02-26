Home

POWERED BY

Services
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Homes
551 Washington St., Rte. 53
HANOVER, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Helen's Church
383 Washington St., Rte. 53
Norwell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen J. Hyde

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen J. Hyde Obituary
Kathleen J. (Murphy) Hyde, 72, of Pike, N.H., passed away on February 21, 2019. Born June 11, 1946, in Weymouth, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rita (Cross) Murphy. She was employed as an LPN and enjoyed antiquing, the beach and spending time with her family and friends. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Hyde; devoted mother of Lisa Murray of Charlestown, Mass., and Brian Murray and his wife Jessica of Brewster, Mass.; dear sister of Patrice Sweeney and her late husband Phillip of Falmouth, Mass., Daniel Murphy of Plymouth, Mass., Ralph Murphy and his wife KC of Burlington, Vt., Denise Cargill and her husband Charles of Halifax, Mass., and Karen Perry and her husband Phillip of Venice, Fla.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Hale. Kathleen is also survived by her former husband, Samuel Murray of Lakeville, Mass. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, Mass., on Thursday, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53, Norwell, Mass., on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. Following the funeral Mass, the family would like to invite you to continue celebrating Kathleen's life starting immediately after Mass with coffee in St. Helen's Church Hall followed by food and drinks at The Scarlett Oak Tavern, 1217 Main St., Hingham, Mass., at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Women's Alzheimer's Movement, thewomensalzheimersmovement.org or the , . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
Download Now