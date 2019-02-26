|
Kathleen J. (Murphy) Hyde, 72, of Pike, N.H., passed away on February 21, 2019. Born June 11, 1946, in Weymouth, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rita (Cross) Murphy. She was employed as an LPN and enjoyed antiquing, the beach and spending time with her family and friends. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Hyde; devoted mother of Lisa Murray of Charlestown, Mass., and Brian Murray and his wife Jessica of Brewster, Mass.; dear sister of Patrice Sweeney and her late husband Phillip of Falmouth, Mass., Daniel Murphy of Plymouth, Mass., Ralph Murphy and his wife KC of Burlington, Vt., Denise Cargill and her husband Charles of Halifax, Mass., and Karen Perry and her husband Phillip of Venice, Fla.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Hale. Kathleen is also survived by her former husband, Samuel Murray of Lakeville, Mass. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, Mass., on Thursday, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53, Norwell, Mass., on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. Following the funeral Mass, the family would like to invite you to continue celebrating Kathleen's life starting immediately after Mass with coffee in St. Helen's Church Hall followed by food and drinks at The Scarlett Oak Tavern, 1217 Main St., Hingham, Mass., at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Women's Alzheimer's Movement, thewomensalzheimersmovement.org or the , . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019