|
|
Kathleen Harrington Kelliher, age 56 years, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Mansfield, Mass., passed on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Survivors include a beloved daughter and son, Devin and Conor Kelliher of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her loving parents, Marjorie Adams Harrington and Robert Harrington of Brockton, Mass.; and two brothers, Bill Harrington of Lynnfield, Mass., and Kevin Harrington and his wife Liz Harrington of East Bridgewater, Mass. She was the sister of the late Brian Harrington. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Brockton, Mass., she was a 1980 graduate of Brockton High School and a 1984 graduate of Salem State College, going on to earn her BS in Education from Bridgewater State University. Kathleen had a passion as an educator and also leaves behind many loving and cherished friends and the students she taught at the Desert Canyon Middle School. A celebration of her life followed by a dinner service will be held for family and friends at T.J. Smith's Victorian House in East Bridgewater, Mass., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise from June 8 to June 9, 2019