Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen L. Dalton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen L. Dalton Obituary
Kathleen L. (Sullivan) Dalton, of Brockton, passed away April 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Born in Dorchester, Kathleen graduated from Dorchester High School. She was always smiling and known to tell a great story. She also loved spending time with her family and traveling to Aruba. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Dalton, she was the loving mother of James P. Dalton (Maggie) of Quincy, Richard F. Dalton Jr. of Brockton, Timothy P. Dalton (Kimberlee) of Rockland, Kathleen "Katie" Dalton of Brockton, Dennis C. Dalton of Weymouth, and Jenna M. Dalton of Boston; dear sister of Timothy Sullivan of Quincy, Dorothy "Dottie" Marcarelli of Braintree, Carol Howley of Stoughton, John "Jack" Sullivan of Braintree, Robert Sullivan of Braintree, Mary Rock of Waltham, William Sullivan of Quincy, Michael Sullivan of Quincy, Maureen Swope of Winthrop, Patricia Sullivan of Quincy, Gerald Sullivan of Braintree, Stephen Sullivan of Braintree, Kevin Sullivan of Hingham, and the late Thomas Sullivan. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Colony Hospice at www.oldcolonyhospice.org or at www.kidney.org. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -