Kathleen L. (Sullivan) Dalton, of Brockton, passed away April 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Born in Dorchester, Kathleen graduated from Dorchester High School. She was always smiling and known to tell a great story. She also loved spending time with her family and traveling to Aruba. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Dalton, she was the loving mother of James P. Dalton (Maggie) of Quincy, Richard F. Dalton Jr. of Brockton, Timothy P. Dalton (Kimberlee) of Rockland, Kathleen "Katie" Dalton of Brockton, Dennis C. Dalton of Weymouth, and Jenna M. Dalton of Boston; dear sister of Timothy Sullivan of Quincy, Dorothy "Dottie" Marcarelli of Braintree, Carol Howley of Stoughton, John "Jack" Sullivan of Braintree, Robert Sullivan of Braintree, Mary Rock of Waltham, William Sullivan of Quincy, Michael Sullivan of Quincy, Maureen Swope of Winthrop, Patricia Sullivan of Quincy, Gerald Sullivan of Braintree, Stephen Sullivan of Braintree, Kevin Sullivan of Hingham, and the late Thomas Sullivan. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Colony Hospice at www.oldcolonyhospice.org or at www.kidney.org. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020