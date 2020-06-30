My deepest sympathy to the Craig family. Kay was a wonderful life-long friend of my mother's, Lois Dennis, meeting when they were in the same sorority at the University of Mass. When my siblings and I were children, we would have full family visits back and forth and play with Mike, Billy and Susan while our moms and dads visited. We all had a grand time, and I will never forget Kay's batting eyelashes and infectious laughter as she and my mother were talking up a storm. May she rest in peace.

Kathy (Dennis) Cochrane

Family Friend