Kathleen "Kay" Mary Craig, age 87, of Hanson, passed away June 20, 2020, from natural causes. She was born November 8, 1932, to William Kenealy and Helen (Gummow) Kenealy in Whitman. Kathleen graduated from Whitman High School in 1950. A feminist before her time, she petitioned her high school to enroll in science classes, which were closed to women, as she aspired to become a surgeon. She attended the University of Massachusetts from 1950-1952, and she married Robert Craig on October 31, 1952. She later received her bachelor's degree in education from Bridgewater State College in 1971, and worked toward getting her master's degree. Kathleen was a dedicated servant of others. She taught mathematics in the Rockland school system for over 30 years, retiring in 2000 and then teaching night school until approximately 2008. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockland for over 50 years, where she faithfully applied her talent and passion for music as the church pianist and even as the choir director for a time. In college she was a member of the Beta Eta Chapter of Sigma Kappa sorority, and she assisted her young sons' Cub Scouts troop as den mother. In her spare time, Kathleen loved to read historical novels and was an avid bird watcher, surrounding her home with feeders to attract the local cardinals, her favorite birds. She also enjoyed traveling, following her husband on business trips and taking part in cruises, day trips, camping, and travel to see family members. Alaska stood out as a favorite destination. Kathleen's greatest joy in life was her family. Her door was always open for short and long-term guests who needed a place to stay. Holidays and other special occasions made for grand gatherings at her home in Hanson, she was often surrounded by friends and family, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who loved her very much. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Craig. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Craig and surviced by his children, Kerry (Craig) Sproles, Courtney (Craig) Bodendorf, Jeffrey Craig and Christopher Craig; her son, William Craig, his children, Cassandra (Craig) Blake, Robert Craig and Leanna (Craig) Chitty; her only daughter, Susan (Craig) Walkins, her children, Jaclyn Walkins, James Walkins and Kimberly Walkins. She is also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held June 26, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Magoun Biggins Funeral Home, at 135 Union Street, Rockland (781-878-1775). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rockland at 200 Union Street, Rockland, (781-878-1020), followed by interment at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prospect Street, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Society in memory of her son, Michael and to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.