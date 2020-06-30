Kathleen M. Craig
Kathleen "Kay" Mary Craig, age 87, of Hanson, passed away June 20, 2020, from natural causes. She was born November 8, 1932, to William Kenealy and Helen (Gummow) Kenealy in Whitman. Kathleen graduated from Whitman High School in 1950. A feminist before her time, she petitioned her high school to enroll in science classes, which were closed to women, as she aspired to become a surgeon. She attended the University of Massachusetts from 1950-1952, and she married Robert Craig on October 31, 1952. She later received her bachelor's degree in education from Bridgewater State College in 1971, and worked toward getting her master's degree. Kathleen was a dedicated servant of others. She taught mathematics in the Rockland school system for over 30 years, retiring in 2000 and then teaching night school until approximately 2008. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockland for over 50 years, where she faithfully applied her talent and passion for music as the church pianist and even as the choir director for a time. In college she was a member of the Beta Eta Chapter of Sigma Kappa sorority, and she assisted her young sons' Cub Scouts troop as den mother. In her spare time, Kathleen loved to read historical novels and was an avid bird watcher, surrounding her home with feeders to attract the local cardinals, her favorite birds. She also enjoyed traveling, following her husband on business trips and taking part in cruises, day trips, camping, and travel to see family members. Alaska stood out as a favorite destination. Kathleen's greatest joy in life was her family. Her door was always open for short and long-term guests who needed a place to stay. Holidays and other special occasions made for grand gatherings at her home in Hanson, she was often surrounded by friends and family, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who loved her very much. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Craig. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Craig and surviced by his children, Kerry (Craig) Sproles, Courtney (Craig) Bodendorf, Jeffrey Craig and Christopher Craig; her son, William Craig, his children, Cassandra (Craig) Blake, Robert Craig and Leanna (Craig) Chitty; her only daughter, Susan (Craig) Walkins, her children, Jaclyn Walkins, James Walkins and Kimberly Walkins. She is also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held June 26, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Magoun Biggins Funeral Home, at 135 Union Street, Rockland (781-878-1775). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rockland at 200 Union Street, Rockland, (781-878-1020), followed by interment at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prospect Street, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Society in memory of her son, Michael and to St. Jude's Hospital.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
To Bob and family I send sincere sympathy. Kay was a respected friend and colleague in the Rockland schools and churches. She always seemed like one of the youngest with Bob at RHS reunions! She's will be remembered and missed.
Jane Bowles
Friend
June 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Craig family. Kay was a wonderful life-long friend of my mother's, Lois Dennis, meeting when they were in the same sorority at the University of Mass. When my siblings and I were children, we would have full family visits back and forth and play with Mike, Billy and Susan while our moms and dads visited. We all had a grand time, and I will never forget Kay's batting eyelashes and infectious laughter as she and my mother were talking up a storm. May she rest in peace.
Kathy (Dennis) Cochrane
Family Friend
June 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She is at peace with the Lord..I enjoyed her playing at the church on Saturday nights hymn sing what a blesding to myselfand my aunt. Srnding prayers.
Mary MacDonald
June 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to Kay's family. I worked and, sometimes, socialized with Kay at Rogers Middle School. She was a devoted teacher and mentor to those who sought her out. Rest In Peace, dear Kay. You will be missed by all who were fortunate to call you Mrs. Craig.
Caroline Umbrianna Goode
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Kay was a dear friend and a wonderful christian lady. She was a highly effective teacher in the Rockland Public Schools where our children had the pleasure of learning from her. Her musical skill at the piano enhanced the our worship services at First Baptist Church. At times like these we need a savior, at times like these we need a friend. Kay is with the Lord and she is home.
Sally and Scott MacKinlay
Friend
June 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I always called her aunt Kay . Have good memories growing up with Mike,Billy and Susan.
Jack Clough
Family Friend
June 24, 2020
Eleanor and I will miss "My Other Mother". You always lent an ear, offered counsel, helped me with homework, whatever help I needed. I was treated like family and it felt like it. The person I am is a reflection of you and Bob. I' m sure I never thanked you enough. God Bless You and the entire Craig family. Proud to be "Your Other Son".
Jack Murphy
Family Friend
June 24, 2020
What precious memories I have of Kay Craig, not only as a church member, but also as a dear friend.
Jay Witham
Friend
