Kathleen Maria (Daly) Julio passed away peacefully in her sleep, May 18, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. Born and raised in Brockton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Hebshie) Daly. Kathleen was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1969, then married her high school sweetheart, Joseph E. Julio in Riverside, Calif. Moving from Calif. back to Mass., Kathleen and her husband Joseph established a successful business that they owned and operated for 38 years, Campello Front End and Frame shop, located in Brockton. She also worked for the Department of Transitional Assistance in Boston for 30 years before retiring to North Carolina. Kathleen was known to be strong willed, fun, excitable, have an endless energy and was always willing to help others. She had many wonderful talents and skills; she loved working in the yard, flowers and floral arrangements, gardening, dancing, music, traveling the world with her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. Kathleen was a kind hearted, loving, compassionate, giving women who at times would not hesitate to speak her mind. Kathleen had a real "zest" for life, and all it had to offer. Her personality was captivating and her smile was contagious. From her stunning red hair to her jubilant laughter she is already, so dearly missed by those close to her. Kathleen retired to Sanford, N.C., with her husband Joseph in 2014 to be closer to her grandchildren. She continued working part time at Dales Green House throughout the past six years. Having been there to see both her grandchildren born and watch them grow, she immersed herself in their lives and embraced being their "Nane". Kathleen is survived by her husband, Joseph Julio of Sanford, N.C., daughter, Kristee McCusker and her husband Michael of Sanford, N.C., son, Anthony Julio of Pasadena, Calif., and two grandchildren, Joseph and Sydnee McCusker of Sanford, N.C. She was the sister of Barbara Daly of Plymouth, Mass., John Daly of Halifax, Mass., James Daly of Norwell, Mass., and the late Dann Daly. Due to Covid19 guidelines funeral services were private followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 26, 2020