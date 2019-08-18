|
Kathleen M. Demaio-Marchioni, 60, of Brockton, passed away on August 13, 2019. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Claire (Lane) Demaio. Kathleen was a graduate of Stonehill College, earning a degree in substance abuse. She worked in newspaper delivery for the Brockton Enterprise for 15 years and later worked for St. Casimir Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the beach. Kathleen was the beloved mother of Andrew and Anthony Marchioni, both of Billerica, Cody Brown and Nicole Sroczynski, both of Brockton; loving wife of David Gauthier of Brockton; devoted grandmother of Isabella, Calliana, and Araya; and a sister and aunt of many. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, August 21 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by a 7:00 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. Visit www.waittfuneral home.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019