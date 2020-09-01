1/1
Kathleen M. McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. McCarthy passed away in her home in East Bridgewater on August 16th, 2020. Kathleen grew up in Peabody and earned a bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Emmanuel College in Boston. She then began a more than forty year career devoted to elementary education in Brockton. She has touched the lives of countless children and their families as a first grade teacher at the Keith and Hancock Schools in Brockton, and after retirement from the Brockton Public Schools as a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Catholic Academy. She also spent two years teaching at the Sembach American School in Germany. Kathleen was a dedicated and beloved teacher, and also a mentor to multiple generations of Brockton teachers. Kathleen was pre-deceased by her parents, Beatrice (McCloskey) and Frank McCarthy, of Peabody. She is survived by her beloved sister, Sheila McCarthy, and brother-in-law, Clifford Reid, of Waterville, ME; her nephew Matthew Reid and his wife Judith Griffin of Ithaca, NY; her precious grand-niece Beatrice and grand-nephew Abraham of Ithaca; as well as many cousins. Kathleens family held a small ceremony at St. Marys Cemetery in Peabody on August 25th. A memorial mass will be celebrated in the future when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleens name to My Brothers Keeper in Easton, MA, or the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Abington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved