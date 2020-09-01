Kathleen M. McCarthy passed away in her home in East Bridgewater on August 16th, 2020. Kathleen grew up in Peabody and earned a bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Emmanuel College in Boston. She then began a more than forty year career devoted to elementary education in Brockton. She has touched the lives of countless children and their families as a first grade teacher at the Keith and Hancock Schools in Brockton, and after retirement from the Brockton Public Schools as a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Catholic Academy. She also spent two years teaching at the Sembach American School in Germany. Kathleen was a dedicated and beloved teacher, and also a mentor to multiple generations of Brockton teachers. Kathleen was pre-deceased by her parents, Beatrice (McCloskey) and Frank McCarthy, of Peabody. She is survived by her beloved sister, Sheila McCarthy, and brother-in-law, Clifford Reid, of Waterville, ME; her nephew Matthew Reid and his wife Judith Griffin of Ithaca, NY; her precious grand-niece Beatrice and grand-nephew Abraham of Ithaca; as well as many cousins. Kathleens family held a small ceremony at St. Marys Cemetery in Peabody on August 25th. A memorial mass will be celebrated in the future when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleens name to My Brothers Keeper in Easton, MA, or the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Abington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store