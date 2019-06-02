|
Kathleen P. Ryan, 64, of Brockton, passed away from cancer complications on May 28, 2019. She attended St. Edward School, Cardinal Spellman and Brockton High Schools, graduating in 1972. Kathy was a postal carrier in Norton for 32 years. She was a member of Club National and enjoyed sewing, cooking and traveling to Freedom, N.H. Kathy was the beloved wife of "Fred" Ryan for 23 years; loving daughter of Mary Ellen Ryan of South Easton and the late Lorraine and Patrick Ryan; dear sister of Christine Reardon (and the late Kevin) of Stoughton, Shawn Ryan and Tricia Bath (and Jamie) of Charlestown, Tim Ryan (and Sue) of Florida, Maureen Cullinane (and Timothy) of Swampscott and the late Michael and Dennis Ryan; sister-in-law of June Ryan, Christine Ryan Sanborn, and Judi Benson (and Wayne) of North Easton; daughter-in-law of Shirley and Alfred Ryan of Bridgewater; and a devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, all are welcome to memorial calling hours Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Wednesday from Waitt Funeral Home at 9 a.m. and memorial Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 East Main St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Rd. South Weymouth MA 02190. https://www.southshorehealth.org/give.. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019