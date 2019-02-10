|
|
Kathleen R. (Rubelli) Ellis, 76, of Bridgewater passed away on February 6, 2019, at the Life Care Center in West Bridgewater, after a long illness, with her husband Jim by her side. She was the daughter of the late Augustino and Dena (Arrighi) Rubelli. Kathleen loved gardening, reading, and canoeing. Most of all she loved spending time with family and always being by her husband Jims side. She is survived by her loving husband, James H. Ellis of Bridgewater; her son, Chad James Ellis of Taunton; her sister, Susan Johnson of Middleboro; and her niece, Heather Martin. Kathleen is also survived by many cousins. Visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Scotland Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019