Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen R. Ellis Obituary
Kathleen R. (Rubelli) Ellis, 76, of Bridgewater passed away on February 6, 2019, at the Life Care Center in West Bridgewater, after a long illness, with her husband Jim by her side. She was the daughter of the late Augustino and Dena (Arrighi) Rubelli. Kathleen loved gardening, reading, and canoeing. Most of all she loved spending time with family and always being by her husband Jims side. She is survived by her loving husband, James H. Ellis of Bridgewater; her son, Chad James Ellis of Taunton; her sister, Susan Johnson of Middleboro; and her niece, Heather Martin. Kathleen is also survived by many cousins. Visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Scotland Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now