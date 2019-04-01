Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
103 North Main St
West Bridgewater, MA
Interment
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
West Bridgewater, MA
Kathleen R. Monsini


Kathleen R. Monsini Obituary
Kathleen R. (Remick) Monsini, 74, of Brockton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. She was the former wife of Robert A. Monsini, Sr. Born August 9, 1944 in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Remick and Gina L. (Pedrini) Remick. Raised in Plymouth, she graduated from Plymouth High School. Kathleen worked for John Hancock and also for Wallen Electronics. She enjoyed going to the casino and traveling with her cousins and nieces, she most especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Robert A. Monsini Jr., Michael S. Monsini and Richard J. Monsini; her grandchildren, Jacob, Julia and Angelo Monsini; her siblings, Judith Tassinari and her husband Charlie and Keith Remick; she is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Thursday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Anns Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2019
