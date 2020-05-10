|
Kathryn Ann Morgan, of Middleboro, a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend, and mother, Kathryn Ann Morgan left this world unexpectedly, at 42, on April 30, 2020. Born on Sept 22, 1977 to Rev. Reginald and Catherine (Hayes) Morgan, Katie grew up in Brockton, attended private schools locally, eventually settling in Middleboro. Katie loved black raspberry ice cream, buffaloes, Ford Mustangs, and traveling, often recalling fond memories of visiting her parents in New Hampshire and a recent trip to the Southwest she took with a dear friend. She had an excellent singing voice, loved music and going to the movies. And of course, she never left the house without "putting her eyes on" and dressing up! She made fast friends everywhere she went and would light up any room she walked into. She was funny, outgoing and full of life. Katie was kind and generous with her time, her home and her possessions. Not one to say no to anyone, she would lend a helping hand to strangers as well as friends. We will always remember her infectious smile, beautiful blue eyes, vibrant personality, and love for us. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Katie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be lived to the fullest and for the glory of God. We look forward to a grand re-union in the presence of the King of Kings, her Saviour and ours, the Lord Jesus Christ. Kathryn was preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Helen Hayes, and Raymond and Edna Morgan. She leaves behind her son Austin, her parents, brother Reggie, his wife Stefanie, and their children Vicki, Jacob and Emma, her Brother Tim, his wife Sarah and their children Jackson, Olivia, and Camden, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A private graveside service will be held at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton, MA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. To express condolences, please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020