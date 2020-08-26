Kathryn Lucini

Kathryn (Kingston) Lucini, of West Bridgewater, passed away on August 21, 2020, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late Lillian (Murphy) and William Kingston. She was proudly still driving and living on her own up until a few months ago. She was a true socialite and was often seen around town. Kathryn was raised in East Bridgewater and graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 1941. She met her husband, Julian "Jiggs" Lucini, at the Bridgewater Fair and the two married on October 14, 1944. She and Jiggs settled down in West Bridgewater, where she would spend her years as an amazing homemaker for her family. She also loved to help at the family business, Lucini Bus Lines, as she proudly had the title of "Corporate Secretary and Clerk" from 1959 to 2000. At Lucini Motor Sales she was the "Special Events Coordinator". She enjoyed being on the Class Reunion Committee. Kathryn was a very outgoing and caring woman who knew everybody in the greater Bridgewater's. Her and Jiggs enjoyed travelling, especially to Holderness, N.H., to their home in Brewster and overseas they visited over 13 countries. She was an active member of the West Bridgewater Boosters Club. Kathryn had a true eye for fashion. She loved her independence and would never miss her coffee group if she could avoid it. She was a fixture at the East Bridgewater Dunkin pre-Covid. Most importantly, she loved her children and grandchildren and being involved in their lives. Kathryn was the loving wife of the late Julian Lucini. Devoted mother of Willian E. Lucini and his wife Wanda of West Bridgewater, and Shirlee E. Benvie and her husband Malcolm of Bridgewater. Loving "Nana" to Christopher and his wife Narine, Juliann, Matthew, and Jilian and her fiance Sean and Will. She was the sister of Geraldine Calland of FL, and the late Agnes, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Madeline. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, in Bridgewater. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater. Burial will immediately follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or New England Donor Service, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
