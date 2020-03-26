|
Keith D. McMahon, 25, passed away on March 21, 2020, after a battle of addiction. A very bright and handsome young man, he was born in Brockton, grew up in Whitman and was a graduate of Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, Class of 2013. Keith worked for Whole Foods in the meat department. During Keith's recovery, he made a lot of friends and worked with wonderful people, who really cared about his recovery. Even at a very young age, Keith had the gift to gab and made friends very easily. Keith had a great sense for fashion and enjoyed putting outfits together, of course with matching sneakers. He will forever be missed and in his family's hearts. They will always miss his beautiful smile and his great big bear hugs. He was the beloved son of Marie (Poirier) O'Malley and her husband Myles of Braintree and Daniel McMahon and his wife Kara of Easton; and his sister, Michelle McMahon and her fiance Luis Rueda of Malden. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Peter and Marilyn Poirier of Whitman, and Catherine McMahon of West Bridgewater; his stepbrother, James Fernandes and his partner Keri Letourneau of Stoughton; his niece, Jessie Fernandes; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also the grandson of the late Paul "Smokey" McMahon. Donations may be made in his name to TheFamilyRestored.org. All services are private. For online condolences, visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020