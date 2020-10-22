1/
Keith G. Mello
Keith G. Mello 58 son of Ronald & Elaine Mello Passed away at Boston Medical Center on 10/20/20. He attended local schools and worked in the construction field until he became disabled. He is survived by his loving mother, Elaine Mello of Brooks GA. Sisters Rhonda Cottrell Tucson AZ., Marlee Harlfinger Brooks GA. Melissa Mello Taunton, Brothers Rory LaBate Nolanville TX. Scott and Chris Mello from Brockton, Derek Mello Fall River, three loving children Lyndsay of MO., Ronald and Deborah of Berlin MA and the late Brian LaBate and several Nieces and Nephews. He is also survived by a close friend Michelle Burnham of Brockton. A Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2020.
