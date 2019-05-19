The Enterprise Obituaries
|
Kenneth E. Coan

Kenneth E. Coan Obituary
Kenneth E. Coan, 88, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, died Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after a battle with dementia. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Macaluso) Coan. Born and raised in Stoughton, he was a 1948 graduate of Stoughton High School. After his graduation, he earned his pilot's license and flew out of the former Ames Airport in Easton. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Coan was a dedicated longtime employee of the F.C. Phillips Company, working in sales for over 62 years before his retirement. He was a man of great loyalty and devotion to his country, his job and his family. Ken was a longtime Little League coach and did not miss many of his son Chuck's baseball or hockey games throughout the years. He loved spending time with his friends and family, on the softball field with Mickey Bishops and F.C. Phillips and on the tennis court. Mr. Coan is survived by his son, Charles F. "Chuck" Coan and his wife Jo Ann of Easton. He was the loving grandfather of Christopher, Courtney and Kenneth Coan and the great-grandfather of Charlotte J. Coan. He was the brother of Betty Wilson of Florida and the late Olive Masciarelli, Evelyn Masciarelli, Robert, Clyde and Charles Francis Coan. He is also survived by his devoted neighbor Carol Melendy and many nieces and nephews. Private family services were held. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Steward Hospice, 30 Perwal St., Westwood, MA 02090. Obituary and guest book at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2019
