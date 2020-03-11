|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" F. Roberts, age 68, of Middleborough, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. Born in Brookline, he was the son of the late George and Marjorie (DeBoer) Roberts. Kenny grew up in Abington, attended Abington Public Schools and graduated Abington High School, Class of 1969. Most recently, he was employed at the TRC Companies in Weymouth. His lifelong hobbies included playing darts, softball, golf, fishing, cooking and playing cards especially cribbage. He loved his family as family was important to him. He was a great guy, a good friend to many and made others laugh. Kenny was loved and will be missed. For 30 years, Kenny was the beloved husband of Ellen (Dooley) Roberts; loving father of Eric Roberts, Alec Roberts and Nicholas Roberts, all of Middleborough; dear brother of George Roberts of Abington and Rick Roberts and his wife Jodi of Abington; and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. All are welcome to the funeral services at the First Baptist Church, 111 Plymouth Street (Route 28), North Middleborough, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at the Titicut Parish Cemetery, Plymouth Street, North Middleborough. Contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020