Kenneth G. Stiegler, age 73, of Brockton, formerly of Mattapan, passed away at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl L. (Tyner). Devoted father of Wendy Legee of Brockton and Rita Stiegler of New Mexico. Dear brother of Robert N. Stiegler and his wife Rita of Quincy, Judy A Collins of Hull and Paul M. Stiegler and his wife Janet of N.C. Grandfather of 7 cherished grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Former Paint Manufacturing Co. Plant Manager. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Vietnam Veteran. Funeral services will be private. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 8, 2020.