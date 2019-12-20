Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
1 S. Main St.
Randolph, MA
Burial
Following Services
Central Cemetery
Randolph, MA
Kenneth H. Burrell

Kenneth H. Burrell Obituary
Kenneth H. "Ken" Burrell of Holbrook, formerly of Randolph, passed away on December 10, 2019, at the age of 82. Born in Brockton, raised in Randolph, he graduated from Randolph High School, Quincy Trade School, and Massasoit Community College. He proudly served as a firefighter in the town of Holbrook for over 35 years. He also served his country in the United States Army. He founded a plumbing and heating company recognized for high quality and customer service standards. He was an avid weather enthusiast and enjoyed bowling, ice skating, boating, and trips to beaches and Cape Cod. He was a kind, caring man who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. He was the dear son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Kent) Burrell; and devoted brother of Priscilla Neilsen and the late Cynthia Healey and Virginia Burrell; beloved husband of Judith (Anderson) Burrell; loving father of Kenneth (Kristen), James (Winnie), Alen (Amy), and Doreen. Ken was also a grandfather to five grandsons. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, December 22 from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. His life will be celebrated at a funeral service on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 1 S. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Hospital in memory of Kenneth Burrell to support the Mesothelioma Treatment and Research Fund online at www.bwhgiving.org or Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019
