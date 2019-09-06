|
Kenneth H. Worth, 90, of Potsdam, N.Y., passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, N.Y. Kenneth was born November 26, 1928, to the late Herbert and Thelma (Wilcox) Worth, in Somerville, Mass. He attended Brockton High School and then enlisted in the Army at age 18, where he became a military photographer in post-war Germany for 5 years. In Germany, he fell in love with the German people, especially with his future wife, Ursula Pallowitz. The two were married in Augsburg, Germany, January 16, 1954, before returning to the United States. Once home, he took up residence in Brockton, Mass., where he worked as a finish carpenter for 15 years, then attended Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts, graduating with a bachelor's degree in teaching. Ken taught carpentry and cabin-making for 25 years at Quincy Vocational-Technical High School in Massachusetts. In 2001, the couple moved to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado to be closer to their daughter, Heidi. After his wife's passing, Ken and his family moved back to the Northeast, settling in Potsdam. Ken was quick-witted, out-going, and kind. He enjoyed racing motorcycles in Germany and England as a young man and took up long distance bicycling in Massachusetts - riding to raise awareness of chronic illnesses such as Multiple Sclerosis every year. He was creative, making furniture and leatherworking. He spent his summers in Colorado riding his motorcycle around the old mining towns and reading history books about the American West. Ken was formerly an active member of the 4-H and taught children about gun-safety, marksmanship, and archery. Kenneth is survived by a son, Jeffrey (and wife Linda) Worth of Pepperell, Mass.; a daughter, Heidi (and husband Ross) Dickstein of Potsdam; grandchildren, Dustin and James (wife Lily) Worth, both of Pepperell, Mass., Shelley Dickstein of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Sam Dickstein of Groton, Conn.; as well as a great-grandson, Nathaniel Worth. He was predeceased by his wife, Ursula, and a brother, Richard Worth. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories can be expressed online at www.garnerfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019