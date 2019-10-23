Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Kenneth P. Cokely

Kenneth P. Cokely, 85, of Brockton, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Marianne (Zink) Cokely for nearly 62 years. Born May 12, 1934, in Boston, he was the son of the late Arthur Cokely and Veronica (Holden) Cokely. Ken worked for Raytheon before serving in the ASA branch of the United States Army. During his service, he met the love of his life while stationed at Herzo Base, Germany. He was a craftsman and founded Boston Carpet Inc. in 1986. Ken loved traveling. He went on many fun adventures with his family and friends. A die-hard Patriots fan who loved a challenge. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Arthur Cokely and his wife Donna, Katrina Bettencourt and her husband Mark and Mark Cokely and his wife Patti; his grandchildren, Nat Cokely and partner Dan, Dylan Cokely and Justin Cokely; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jim Cokely, Eddie Cokely, Jack Cokely, Robert Cokely, Elizabeth Harris, and Millie Faherty. Calling hours from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home,165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton, or that blood donations be made in memory of Ken. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
