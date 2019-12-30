|
Kenneth R. Jensen, 83, of West Bridgewater went home to Heaven on December 18, 2019. Born in Brockton, he was the son of Sumner and Doris Jensen and a 1954 graduate of Brockton High School. He attended Brockton Business College and served 12 years in the US Naval Reserve. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. Jensen for 61 years and Dad to David T. Jensen and the late Karin L. Swanson, he also leaves 4 much-loved grandchildren: Derek Jensen, Jared, Joshua and Kyla Swanson and son-in-law, Brian Swanson. He is survived by his close friend and brother, Richard Jensen and wife, JoAnn, brother-in-law, Laurent Brodeur and nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Meredith Brodeur. Ken was the owner of The Heritage House (Christian book store) in Brockton for 55 years, having begun at age 27, along with other stores - a ministry he dearly loved. He was a long-time former member of Community Covenant Church in East Bridgewater and current member of the First Baptist Church of North Middleboro, having held many positions of leadership. Calling hours are January 4, 2020 from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 111 Plymouth Street (Rte. 18) North Middleboro. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church. For directions, full obituary and guestbook, please visit: www.oneillfuneral.com. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce St., Middleboro.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 30, 2019