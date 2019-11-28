|
Kenneth S. Elder II, of Middleboro, died November 22, 2019, at Morton Hospital in Taunton after a short illness. Ken was born in Plymouth, son of Hilda and the late Kenneth Elder. He was raised and educated in East Bridgewater attending East Bridgewater High School. Kenny, or Bogman as known by his friends, loved the outdoors and had a great passion for hunting and fishing. He loved boating and being on the water, especially the ocean. He was a skilled woodworker, loved working in the garden, and was an amazing cook. He had a passion for Willy's jeeps and restored a 1951 with his father while he was still in high school. In the fall on Sunday's, he could be found watching the New England Patriots. He is survived by his partner Sherri Pond of Middleboro; Mother Hilda Elder of Kingston; son Kenneth Elder III; brothers Eric Elder and wife Kelli of Bridgewater, Mass.; Keith Elder and wife Felicia of Tulsa, Okla.; and niece Aimee Ambrosen. A celebration of his life will be planned for the spring.
Published in The Enterprise from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019