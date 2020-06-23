Kenneth W. Gillpatrick, 97, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born in Lakeville and raised in Brockton. He was the son of the late Archer and Lura (Courtney) Gillpatrick. Kenneth was a graduate of Brockton High School and Massasoit Community College. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and fought in World War II, proudly serving his country as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was involved in the initial assault in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He served overseas for 31 months and was awarded 6 battle stars for Siciliy, Naples, Faggia, Normandy, Ardennes-Alsace, Central Europe and Rhineland. In 1953, Kenneth was appointed as a member of the Brockton Fire Department. He served for 34 years and retired as a Deputy Chief in 1987. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics. Kenneth was also a lifelong member of VFW Post 697 Whitman, member of the Friends of Council on Aging, retired member of the Brockton Firefighters Union Local 144 and member of Brockton Firefighters Relief Association. After retirement, he enjoyed weekly gatherings with other firefighter retirees at local coffee shops throughout the city. Kenneth was the husband of the late Phyllis A. (Canfield) Gillpatrick. He is survived by his son Dennis Gillpatrick and wife Susan of East Bridgewater, his grandchildren Victoria Rodenbush and her husband Jonathan of Brockton and Kenneth S. Gillpatrick and his wife Natasha of Brockton as well as his great-grandchildren, Sophia and Johnathan Rodenbush Jr. He is also survived by his brother Russell and his late wife Phyllis Gillpatrick and was predeceased by his brother Albey and his late wife Dorothy Gillpatrick and a sister Helen Louise Gillpatrick. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, June 26, 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral service Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneths name to either the Brockton Firefighters Relief Association or the Brockton Firefighters Scholarship Fund. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 23, 2020.