Kenneth Ware Obituary
Kenneth Ware, 77, of Lakeville passed away February 27, 2019, at home, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Eric and Kip Sr.; his stepchildren, Christine Martin, Deborah Bille and Michael Goodwin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Donald Ware. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Margaret, sons, Kevin and Kenneth Jr., and brother, Lawrence Ware. Ken was self-employed and worked many years in the Carpenter's Union. Ken was a coach for baseball and football in Westboro. He enjoyed racing his cars at the Westboro Speedway. Ken's most meaningful time was spent enjoying time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retiring, Ken and Barbara enjoyed splitting their time between Lakeville and Aruba, enjoying many hours of golf, snorkeling and trying his luck at the casinos. Ken was a very special man who will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Private services will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to celebrate Ken's life is welcome to make a donation in Ken's name to Steward Home Care Hospice, 275 Martine Street, Fall River, MA 02723.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019
