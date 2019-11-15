|
Kevin D. Fitzgerald, age 70, of Middleborough, formerly of Pembroke and South Boston, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home, after a short illness. Born in South Boston, he was the son of the late James and Marie (Flynn) Fitzgerald. Kevin attended and graduated from Boston Public Schools. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. For many years, Kevin worked for the Boston Gas Company and happily retired in 2009. He was an avid dog lover, liked going to the movies and dining out, especially for Italian cuisine. Kevin enjoyed the many friends and friendships he made while residing at Oak Point. For 37 years, Kevin was the beloved husband of Joanne (Hartley) Fitzgerald; loving father of Kevin G. Fitzgerald and his wife Peggy of Stoughton; and dear brother of James Fitzgerald of Bourne and the late Leo Fitzgerald. All are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to the funeral service in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin's memory may be made to the (), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019