Kevin Joseph McDermott, age 74, died at St. Josephs Manor in Brockton on Saturday April 13th, after a long battle with cancer. Mr. McDermott is survived by his cherished partner and best friend of 27 years, Catherine Mylett of Whitman, his daughters Erin Mylett Cox and Colleen Mylett, and Colleens fianc Steven Perkins, all of Whitman. "Kiki" was dearly loved and will be terribly missed by his cherished grandsons Cole Lewis and Brendan Cox. He is also survived by his sister Martha Gaeta, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin grew up in nearby Brookline, the son of the late Martha (Hoag) McDermott, and George McDermott. He is predeceased by his brothers Stephen and Brian McDermott. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and served his country during the Vietnam War as part of the Special Forces of the United States Army. He was the owner of ABC Insurance Agency in Brockton, which he managed with his partner Catherine for 27 years. Kevin enjoyed dining out and traveling with Catherine, attending his grandsons basketball games, and was a huge fan of all things relating to Boston sports. On Wednesday April 17th, visitation will be at Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St, at the corner of Route 14 and 58 in Hanson, MA starting at 10:00 a.m., with a mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan St. Route 14, Hanson, MA. Followed by interment at Fern Hill Cemetery, High St, Hanson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevins memory to St Josephs Manor in Brockton, or Old Colony Hospice in West Bridgewater. The care that Kevin received from both in his last days was unparalleled. For directions and to sign Kevin's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019